Flu surges, highest since COVID-19 pandemic, CDC says

If it seems as if everyone is sick, you may be right as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the flu is surging.

It’s not just surging. It is at the highest levels seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released on Feb. 7 showed that there were at least 24 million cases of influenza since the start of flu season in October with 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths. Of those deaths, 57 of them were children, The Washington Post reported.

Last year there were 207 pediatric deaths attributed to the flu, NBC News reported.

The CDC said the number of cases is elevated and continues to increase.

For the fifth week of the year, there were 4,377 cases reported with 4,264 being influenza A and 113 being B.

The highest number of cases were found in 10 states and New York City.

New York City said there were 51,000 positive flu tests in the week ending Jan. 25 with 3,000 people hospitalized.

The Post reported that the surge is happening in Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Where are flu cases surging? (CDC.gov)

Experts attribute the spread to fewer people wearing masks, a less effective flu shot and less social distancing and other prevention measures.

The CDC said there are several steps that you can take to protect yourself from catching the flu.

You should:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you’re sick.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Use an air purifier.

Clean high-touch areas.

Eat healthy food, get rest, be physically active, manage stress and drink fluids.

For more tips on how to avoid catching the flu, visit the CDC’s website.





