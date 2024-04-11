FCC requires internet service providers to display fees for customers The Federal Communications Commission is now making it mandatory for internet service providers to share fees with customers in a way that is easily accessible. (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

The Federal Communications Commission is now making it mandatory for internet service providers to share fees with customers in a way that is easily accessible.

The display fees are supposed to provide consumers with “clear and easy-to-understand and accurate information about the cost and performance of high-speed internet services,” according to the FCC. The fees will be displayed in what are called Broadband Labels.

The Broadband Labels look similar to nutrition labels, according to CBS News.

“The FCC borrowed the nutrition label model format from food products because we wanted to make basic information about broadband internet service easily recognizable and easy to understand,” Alejandro Roark, the FCC’s bureau chief for consumer and government affairs, said on a conference call, according to CNN.

The labels are expected to include information on termination fees, data caps and network practices, CNN reported. The labels will be accessible easily and provide information straightforwardly.

The hope is that the labels will provide consumers with information that makes it easier to compare prices and internet speeds, CBS News reported.

Some providers will start displaying their Broadband Labels starting in April but others have until Oct. 10, 2024, to do so in order to comply with the rules from the FCC.

If a provider does not have their labels displayed correctly or it has inaccurate information, you can file a complaint with the FCC Consumer Complaint Center on its website. If you have questions about the requirements for accessibility for the Consumer Broadband Disclosure Labels, you can call the FCC’s Disability Rights office at 202-418-2517 or by email at DRO@fcc.gov.

