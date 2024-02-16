Fani Willis misconduct hearing continues for 2nd day in Trump Georgia case

Fani Willis Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Feb. 15, 2024 in Atlanta. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Alyssa Pointer/Getty Images)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A hearing to determine whether to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case against former President Donald Trump continues Friday for a second day.

An attorney for one of the 18 people who were charged alongside Trump accused the district attorney of having an inappropriate relationship with Wade that benefited her financially. Ashleigh Merchant, who is representing Michael Roman, said that the two had a “clandestine personal relationship” that created a conflict of interest.

On the stand Thursday, Willis and Wade denied any wrongdoing.

Court goes into recess, Bradley to return to witness stand

Update 9:20 a.m. EST Feb. 16: The court went into recess shortly after convening on Friday morning to allow for an appearance from Wade’s law partner, Terrence Bradley.

Bradley declined to speak on Willis and Wade’s relationship on the stand on Thursday, citing attorney-client privilege. He previously represented Wade in his divorce and said that he didn’t have “independent knowledge” of their relationship.

A member of Bradley’s legal team earlier told Judge Scott McAfee that he would be delayed getting into court due to a doctor’s appointment on Friday, NBC News reported.

Willis dismissed from the stand

Update 9:10 a.m. EST Feb. 16: Attorneys representing the District Attorney’s Office declined to cross-examine Willis on Friday, dismissing her from testifying for a second day.

It was not immediately clear who would next take the stand.

Original report: Willis told Merchant on Thursday that she has been “intrusive into people’s personal lives.”

“You’re confused. You think I’m on trial,” she said. “These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”

The district attorney and Wade testified that they met in 2019 and began a romantic relationship in early 2022 that ended in the summer of 2023. Wade said he sometimes paid for Willis’ travel expenses on his business card and got reimbursement in cash. The district attorney testified that she frequently carried cash with her, a habit she got with encouragement from her father.

Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis’ who had a falling out with the district attorney in 2022, earlier told the court that the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade began in 2019. She said that she was sure that the relationship was ongoing in 2020 and 2021, adding that she saw them “hugging (and) kissing.”

On the stand, Wade denied that he was in a relationship with anyone at the time. He said that he was battling cancer in 2020 and part of 2021, and as such had to take additional precautions to isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That prevented me from pretty much leaving … environments that aren’t sterile,” he said.

It was not immediately clear what might happen to the case against Trump and his co-defendants if Willis is disqualified. Pointing to the political and legal challenges, CNN reported that another prosecutor might not be willing to take up the case. Court proceedings could also be delayed past when voters go to the polls to pick the next president in November.

Trump has long been the frontrunner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Authorities filed charges against the former president, Roman and 17 others accused of racketeering to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have pleaded guilty to charges.

The former president and others charged in the case have denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

