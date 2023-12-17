Owl found in family’s Christmas tree A family in Lexington, Kentucky found an unwanted guest in their Christmas tree this year. (andresr/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A family in Lexington, Kentucky found an unwanted guest in their Christmas tree this year.

Michele White told WDKY that the family went out to pick a Christmas tree like they did every year but for four days, they hadn’t noticed anything unusual.

“I have three dogs,” White said. “We use this room non-stop: watch TV; the kitchen’s right here; no indication.”

Magic Carpet Cleaning owner, Bobby Hayes, happened to be at the house when the family was out and saw the owl, according to the news outlet. He noticed it after plugging in some equipment and saw the tree move a bit.

“The owl was literally sitting on a lower limb here,” Hayes said. “It crawled up into the tree further. It took me several minutes to even find it.”

Hayes said that he released the owl into the family’s backyard, USA Today reported. The area outside the family’s house is heavily wooded with a creek.

The owl went right into the trees, according to USA Today. No injuries were reported.

Hayes sent photos to White, according to The Associated Press. She told him that she was happy he was there to help deal with the owl.

“Everybody’s going to be able to have a merry Christmas now,” Hayes said, according to the AP.