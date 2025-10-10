Explosion reported at explosives manufacturer

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

First responders have confirmed that an explosion has occurred at an explosives manufacturer.

The incident happened at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort, Tennessee, WSMV reported.

Emergency officials are asking that people avoid the area to allow crews to work.

We can confirm there has been an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area. Emergency services are...

Posted by Hickman County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 10, 2025

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding since the business involves explosives, WKRN reported.

According to the company’s website, the company specializes "in the development, manufacture, handling, and storage of a diverse array of energetic products and explosives for military, aerospace, and commercial demolition markets."

