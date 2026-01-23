Ex-Olympic snowboarder-turned-FBI fugitive Ryan Wedding in custody

The FBI and the Department of State offered rewards for the arrest of former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.

The search for the former Olympic snowboarder has been found as he faces charges connected to allegedly running a criminal enterprise and cocaine trafficking that stretched through several countries, including the U.S.

Law enforcement sources told CNN and The Associated Press that Ryan Wedding was arrested after being placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list and having a $15 million reward offered for his capture.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the past that the alleged criminal operation Wedding was connected to was responsible for more than $1 billion a year in illegal drug deals, CNN reported.

The AP said that he was accused of running the drug trafficking operation and that he orchestrated several killings in connection with the operation.

He was charged in 2024, accused of running the drug ring that used tractor-trailer trucks to transport cocaine from Colombia to Mexico, through Southern California and eventually Canada.

Wedding went by the aliases “El Jefe,” “Public Enemy” and “James Conrad Kin,” the AP said.

Bondi said Wedding used a Canadian website, “The Dirty News,” to post a photo of a witness so he could be identified and killed. The witness was killed in Medellin in January, the AP reported.

Officials thought he had been in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa drug cartel, CNN reported.

He was arrested in Mexico, the AP reported.

Wedding represented Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

