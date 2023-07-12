Emmy nominations announced

Nominees for the 75th anniversary Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday in an online broadcast.
Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma announced the nominees in the academy’s major categories.
“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma in a said statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers, and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”
The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 18 from the Peacock (formerly Microsoft) Theater in Los Angeles.
Below are the nominations:
#EmmyNoms: Variety Talk Series— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“The Problem With Jon Stewart”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers”https://t.co/ggCoa44kKh
#EmmyNoms: Competition Program— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
"The Amazing Race"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Survivor"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP
#EmmyNoms: Lead Limited/Movie Actress— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
Ali Wong (“Beef”)
Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman is in Trouble”)
Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP
#EmmyNoms: Lead Limited/Movie Actor— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)
Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
Steven Yeun (“Beef”)https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP
#EmmyNoms: Limited Series— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
“Beef”
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“Fleishman Is in Trouble”
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” https://t.co/ggCoa44kKh
#EmmyNoms: Drama Actor— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP
#EmmyNoms: Comedy Actress— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP
#EmmyNoms: Drama Series— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
"Andor"
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"House of the Dragon"
"The Last of Us"
"Succession"
"The White Lotus"
"Yellowjackets"https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP
#EmmyNoms: Comedy Actor— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP
#EmmyNoms: Drama Actress— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP
#EmmyNoms: Comedy Series— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Jury Duty”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“Wednesday”https://t.co/ggCoa44SzP