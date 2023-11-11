‘Elf’ returning to theaters for 20th anniversary

20th anniversary: “Elf” which debuted in theaters on Nov. 7, 2003, will be heading back to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

“Elf” which debuted in theaters on Nov. 7, 2003, will be heading back to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

“For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” said Robert Oberschelp of Warner Bros. Discovery in a news release, according to USA Today.

“Elf” stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner and Bob Newhart.

“This hilarious Christmas film tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity,” Warner Bros. Home Entertainment said in a news release.

The film will be screened in select theaters. You can also watch it on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, VUDU, and other on-demand websites, USA Today reported. In December it will be streamable on Hulu and Max as well as the AMC channel.

In December, the Empire State Building will be hosting special screenings of “Elf.” You can buy tickets on the Empire State Building’s website. Tickets include complimentary snacks and drinks as well as getting to see New York City from the 86th-floor observatory and the 102nd-floor observatory.

“In the spirit of the holidays, the Empire State Building is proud to present not one, but THREE different viewings of the beloved movie Elf, a classic that features Buddy the Elf and his journey to New York City and the Empire State Building.”

The Empire State Building will also be lit up in honor of the film -- green and yellow. You can check it out Nov. 7 through Jan. 1.

