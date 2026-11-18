Mary Peltola was projected to win the U.S. Senate seat from Alaska, giving Democrats a 56-44 edge when the new Congress is seated in January.

Democrat Mary Peltola defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska, The Associated Press projected late Tuesday. Flipping the conservative state now gives Democrats a 56-44 edge in the Senate.

[ Read more trending news ]

It was the final Senate race to be called in this year’s midterms.

Peltola overcame allegations that members of her campaign helped recruit a candidate who shares Sullivan’s name, confusing voters, according to The New York Times.

With 99% of all precincts reporting, Peltola had collected 50.1% of the vote, CNN reported. Dan S. Sullivan pulled in 45.8%, while Daniel J. Sullivan drew 1.7% of the votes.

By passing the 50% plateau, Peltola avoided a ranked-choice runoff that would have been held on Wednesday, according to KTUU.

We did it, Alaska! https://t.co/4bDrCCl10d — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) November 18, 2026

The Democrats’ margin in the upper chamber of Congress next year is its largest in more than a decade. The party’s record margin came in 1938, when it held 77 of the Senate’s 96 seats during the second term of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Times reported.

Peltola previously held the state’s lone House seat, with her 2022 victory making her the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, according to the newspaper. She lost her bid for a second full term to Nick Begich in 2024, according to the AP.

She now becomes the first Democrat to represent the state in the Senate since 2015.

In a statement reported by the AP, Peltola said voters sent a clear message that “the status quo in D.C. is not working for Alaska.”

“Over the course of this campaign I’ve spoken with elders in tears about empty fish racks; families struggling to find housing they can afford; and parents in the Bush faced with the impossible choice of heating their homes or putting food on the table,” she said. “Today we take a monumental step forward in addressing those issues and putting Alaska first.

“As our next United States Senator, I will stand up to anyone to take on the rigged system in D.C. and deliver results for Alaska’s working families.”

Peltola’s campaign was marked by the unusual twist of having two opponents with the same name.

Daniel J. Sullivan, a retiree from a small fishing village, managed to reach the top four in Alaska’s ranked voting process. Republicans attempted to remove him from the ballot, but that and a legal challenge by the Department of Justice to his candidacy were unsuccessful.

In October, the Times reported that national Democrats and aides for Peltola had indeed worked to recruit other candidates onto the ballot, including Dan J. Sullivan. That finding fueled Republican efforts to discredit Peltola, even though the newspaper found no evidence of illegal activity.

Peltola has denied knowing about the plan to stack the ballot, although her former campaign manager said she was aware of the maneuver.

“I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent,” Peltola told supporters in Juneau just before the election, according to the AP.

©2026 Cox Media Group