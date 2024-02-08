Election 2024: Marianne Williamson suspends campaign for Democratic nomination

Running for White House: Marianne Williamson announced she is running as a Democrat to challenge Joe Biden for the 2024 nomination. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

Marianne Williamson, a best-selling author and spiritual adviser who was running in a longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, formally suspended her campaign on Wednesday.

“I appreciate greatly all the incredible people who accompanied me on our political journey over the last ten months,” Williamson said in a statement, according to CNN. “While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless.”

The 71-year-old author, who has written 14 books, was the first party member to formally challenge incumbent Joe Biden, according to WJLA-TV.

Along with Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., Williamson polled in single digits, CNBC reported.

She won roughly 2% of the vote in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, according to the news outlet. Phillips remains in the running.

Williamson’s presidential campaign was her second. She also ran in 2020, making news by calling for a “moral uprising” against then-President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported. She proposed the creation of the Department of Peace and said that the federal government should pay large reparations to Blacks as atonement for slavery and discrimination through the years, the news outlet reported.

The donation webpage for Williamson’s campaign said that all donations “from this point forward” would go toward campaign debt retirement, according to The Hill.

