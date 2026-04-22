Earth Day 2026: How it started, what you can do

What started with protests and education has turned into a global movement to have everyone help the Earth.

April 22 marks Earth Day.

As USA Today noted, the holiday is a day we can spotlight the planet and how we can protect and preserve it.

The first Earth Day was marked in 1970 and was a nationwide movement of 20 million people who came together at schools, universities and other areas to protest against climate change and pollution after several natural disasters, the Library of Congress said.

Student Denis Hayes organized the events more than 50 years ago. He is now a board member emeritus for EarthDay.org, USA Today reported.

Hayes worked with Sen. Gaylord Nelson to come up with the “teach-in” on the environment, similar to ones held to oppose the Vietnam War, The Associated Press reported.

The date was set for April 22, a weekday between spring break and finals, to encourage student participation.

It is not a federal holiday, but it is still marked with events not only in the U.S., but all over the world.

You can register an event you’re holding or see a list of events already planned on the Earth Day website.

Some ideas that individuals can do on their own, and suggested by USA Today, include taking part in a clean-up, cooking a meal with sustainable produce, signing a petition to help the Earth, starting composting, or using reusable bottles instead of single-use ones.

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