The Eagles founding member, 'Take It to the Limit' singer, Randy Meisner dies at 77, band says Randy Meisner (Paul Natkin/WireImage)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Eagles announced founding member, bassist, and vocalist Randy Meisner died last night in Los Angeles at the age of 77.

The band in a statement on Facebook said that Meisner died from complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” said the Eagles.

Meisner, Glenn Grey, Don Haley, and Bernie Leadon formed the Eagles in 1971, according to Variety. They made multiple albums including “Eagles,” “Desperado,” “On The Border,” “One of These Nights,” and “Hotel California.” He also co-wrote and sang the band’s hit song, “Take It to the Limit.”

