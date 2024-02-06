Eagles announced as designated team for first NFL regular-season game in Brazil

Heading to Brazil: The NFL announced that the Philadelphia Eagles will be the designated team when the league plays its first game in Brazil on Sept. 6. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The Philadelphia Eagles will be the designated team for the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil, Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

The Eagles’ game in South America will be played on a Friday night in Sao Paulo against an opponent that will be announced before the 2024 schedule is released, NFL.com reported. The Sept. 6, 2024, game will be the first time the NFL has played on a Friday during the first week of the season in 53 years.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 34-13 at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sept. 18, 1970, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

In December, the NFL announced that the league would play a regular-season game in Brazil during 2024. The Eagles will play at Corinthians Arena, which has hosted several notable events, including six matches during the 2014 FIFA men’s World Cup. It also an official venue for the 2016 Olympic Games, ESPN reported.

The game will be held the day after the NFL kicks off the 2024 season on Sept. 5, according to USA Today.

“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint,” Goodell said. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

“The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. As one of the world’s most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year.”

Five regular-season games will be played as part of the 2024 NFL International Games, the NFL said in a news release. The designated teams for the other four sites, all in Europe, have already been announced.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host games featuring both Chicago Bears, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium. The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to play in Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, the NFL said.

The game in South America means that the NFL has staged a game -- preseason or regular season -- in five of the world’s seven continents. There have been no games scheduled for Africa or Antarctica.

© 2024 Cox Media Group