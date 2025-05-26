‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson dead at 79

The patriarch of the "Duck Dynasty" reality television series died at the age of 79, his family announced on May 25.

Robertson’s death was confirmed by his son, Jase Robertson, in a post on X. No cause was given, but Jase Robertson said on the family’s podcast last year that his father had early stage Alzheimer’s disease and other health issues.

“My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!” the younger Robertson wrote. “He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!”

Phil Robertson starred in 119 episodes of “Duck Dynasty” from 2012 to 2017. He appeared on the A&C series with his wife, Kay; their sons; an uncle; and some of his grandchildren.

The show incorporated family issues and the Robertsons’ duck hunting gear business.

Sadie Robertson Huff, Phil’s granddaughter, marked his death with an Instagram post featuring photos of their family throughout the years.

In a joint Instagram post, son Willie Robertson and his wife Korie Robertson wrote, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord.”

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life,” the pair added. “We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

Phil Robertson was born on April 24, 1946, in Vivian, Louisiana. He attended Louisiana Tech University on a football scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s in education.

He spent several years teaching in his home state before deciding to enter the duck hunting gear business.

In 1972, he whittled a duck call and made it the signature product for his company, Duck Commander, which he founded the following year.

Robertson initially opposed the idea of a television show, his son Willie Robertson told The New York Times in 2013.

“He said, ‘I’m already as famous as I want to be,’” Willie said. “I explained to him: ‘Phil, this can expand your platform to talk about the things you like to talk about.’”

That included his Christian faith.

“I’m a low-tech man in a high-tech world,” Robertson once said.

The Robertson family was one of the first in the reality television industry to admit that the show was staged, calling it “guided reality”

Phil Robertson‘s Alzheimer’s diagnosis was first made public on the Dec. 6, 2024, episode of the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast.

Jase Robertson said that his father’s Alzheimer’s had “accelerated” and that he was “just not doing well.”

“He’s really struggling,” Jase said.

During an April 2, 2025, episode of the podcast, Jase said that his father “was not good.”

“We’re making him comfortable, and we’re doing the best we can,” he said. “I think that’s just what you do.”

