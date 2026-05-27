Drake tops Michael Jackson’s record for most No. 1 hits by male solo artist

The rapper is burning up the Billboard Hot 100 this week, with nine hits -- including a song that debuted at No. 1 -- in the top 10.

Drake now stands alone among male solo artists.

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The rapper scored his 14th No. 1 hit, “Janice STFU,” and broke a tie with Michael Jackson for the most chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100 by a male solo artist.

The song debuted at No. 1 for the week ending May 30, according to Billboard.

Drake is now tied with Rihanna and Taylor Swift for most No. 1 hits across all acts, Variety reported.

The record is 20, held by The Beatles. Mariah Carey is second witn 19.

Drake extended his record for top-10 hits to 90, according to Billboard.

.@Drake earns his 14th No. 1 song on the #Hot100 this week with "Janice STFU"!



He passes Michael Jackson and ties Rihanna and Taylor Swift for the third-most No. 1 hits in history, after the Beatles and Mariah Carey.



Here's an updated look at the artists with the most No. 1… pic.twitter.com/MqrtzkOcus — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 27, 2026

The music website also noted that Drake set a record this week with 42 songs on the Hot 100, topping country singer Morgan Wallen’s 37 last May.

Drake additionally charts a new single-week record 42 songs on the Hot 100 — surpassing Morgan Wallen, who charted 37 for a week last May.

In addition to the top spot this week, Drake holds down eight other spots in the top 10. Only Ella Langley’s former No. 1 hit, “Choosin’ Texas,” broke the string, dropping four spots to No. 5.

The rapper also becomes the first act ever to collect more than 400 career entries on the Hot 100, Variety reported.

The singles are from Drake’s three albums that he released on May 15 -- “Iceman,” “Habiti” and “Maid of Honour,” according to the entertainment news website. They own the top three spots on the Billboard 200, making Drake the first artist in Billboard history to achieve that feat.

0 of 19 Photos: Drake through the years Here are some memorable photos of rapper Drake through the years. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) Photos: Drake through the years 2006: Drake arrives at the 20th annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 4, 2006, in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2007: "DeGrassi High" cast members (from left) Cassie Steele, Shane Kippel, Drake and Shenae Grimes pose for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on October 2, 2007, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2009: Rapper Drake poses in the press room during the Grammy Nominations Concert Live! at the Club Nokia on December 2, 2009, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2010: Drake accepts the awards for Best Male Hip Hop Artist during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2011: Singers Drake (left) and Rihanna perform onstage during The 53rd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2012: Rapper Drake performs at ESPN the Magazine's "NEXT" Event on February 3, 2012, in Indianapolis. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ESPN) Photos: Drake through the years 2013: Rapper Drake smiles during the 2013 NBA All-Star game at the Toyota Center on February 17, 2013, in Houston. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2014: ESPYs host Drake backstage at the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ESPYS) Photos: Drake through the years 2015: Recording artists Madonna (left) and Drake kiss onstage during Day 3 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015, in Indio, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella) Photos: Drake through the years 2016: Drake presents Rihanna with the the Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2017: Drake (left) and Future perform on the Coachella Stage during Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017, in Indio, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Photos: Drake through the years 2018: Rapper Drake attends Day 8 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018, in London. (Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2019: Drake accepts the Best Rap Song award for "God's Plan" onstage during the 61st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the Recording Academy) Photos: Drake through the years 2020: Recording artists Rosalia and Drake attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympic collection fashion show at the Shed on February 5, 2020, in New York City. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2021: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

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