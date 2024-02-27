‘Double the fun’: ‘Precious’ actress Gabourey Sidibe expecting twins

Gabourey Sidibe: The "Precious" actress announced that she and husband Brandon Frankel are expecting twins. (April Greer For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Actress Gabourney Sidibe announced on social media Tuesday that she is pregnant with twins.

Sidbide, 39, who received an Academy Award nomination for best actress in the 2009 film “Precious,” shared photographs on Instagram. She announced that she is expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel, People reported.

“We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe wrote. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon!

“Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Sidibe announced her marriage to Frankel in December 2022 on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Entertainment Tonight reported. The couple got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app but waited to make a public announcement, according to People.

They were married in 2021, CNN reported.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married,” Sidibe said during her interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” “We got married over a year ago.”

In addition to her movie role, Sidibe starred as Becky in 98 episodes of the television series “Empire” from 2015 to 2020, according to IMDb.com.

