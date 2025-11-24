Donald Glover shares stroke forced tour cancellation; hole in heart found

FILE PHOTO: Donald Glover speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Actor and singer Donald Glover has revealed what forced him to cancel his Childish Gambino World Tour in 2024.

Glover said that he had a stroke during the tour and had to call it quits after 18 shows, Variety reported.

He had been scheduled to perform “The New World Tour” in the U.S., Europe, New Zealand and Australia, The New York Times reported.

Originally, the tour was postponed, but was officially cancelled last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He shared his health challenge during a performance on Saturday at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke,’” he told the audience.

“And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down,’ ” he added.

After the stroke, doctors also found that he had a hole in his heart.

He had surgery to correct the issues.

A representative for Glover did not respond to a request by The New York Times for a comment.

Glover is a Grammy-winning rapper for “This Is America” under the name Childish Gambino. He is also an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for the television series “Atlanta.”

0 of 26 Donald Glover through the years 2012: Actor/singer Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango at The Home Depot Center on May 12, 2012 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2012: Donald Glover attends the UJA-Federation's Music Visionary Of The Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on July 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2013: Actor/comedian Donald Glover as recording artist Childish Gambino performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on October 26, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2014: Childish Gambino performs at the REVOLT TV First Annual Upfront presentation at Marquee on April 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REVOLT TV) (Dimitrios Kambouris) Donald Glover through the years 2014: Donald Glover of Childish Gambino performs at Bud Light stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day Three at Grant Park on August 3, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2015: Actor/rapper Donald Glover attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine) (Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine) Donald Glover through the years 2017: Writer Stephen Glover (L) and actor/writer Donald Glover, winners of Best Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta,' attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2017: Actor Donald Glover, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Atlanta,' attends IMDb LIVE After the Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) (Rich Polk) Donald Glover through the years 2018: Donald Glover attends Esquire's Annual Mavericks of Hollywood at Sunset Tower on February 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2018: Alden Ehrenreich (L) and Donald Glover attend the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2018: Actor Donald Glover and Stormtroopers attend a 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' party at the Carlton Beach following the film's out of competition screening during the 71st International Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Disney) (Antony Jones/Getty Images for Disney) Donald Glover through the years 2018: Creator/executive producer/writer/director/actor Donald Glover arrives at FX's "Atlanta Robbin' Season" FYC Event at the Saban Media Center on June 8, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2018: Childish Gambino attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball) Donald Glover through the years 2019: Donald Glover attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2019: Donald Glover attends Studio Salon, celebrating the LA arts community, hosted by Jay Brown, Erin Christovale, Troy Carter and MedMen at Lupetti Pizzeria on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for MedMen) (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for MedMen) Donald Glover through the years 2022: Donald Glover attends the premiere of "Atlanta" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 19, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW) Donald Glover through the years 2022: Donald Glover attends the premiere of the 3rd season of FX's "Atlanta" at Hollywood Forever on March 24, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) (JC Olivera/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2022: Donald Glover attends the "Atlanta" FYC event at the Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2023: Donald Glover attends GQ's Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2024: Donald Glover attends Amazon Prime's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" New York Premiere at The Weylin on January 31, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2024: Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) (Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Donald Glover through the years 2024: Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino speaks onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

