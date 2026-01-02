Dog rescued after falling into icy Rhode Island pond

WESTERLY, R.I. — Firefighters in Rhode Island rescued a dog who fell through the ice of a chilly Rhode Island pond on Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Misquamicut Fire Department, Phoenix, a yellow Labrador retriever, was out for a morning walk with his owner when he wandered onto Little Masachaug Pond and fell through a thin layer of ice.

Firefighters rushed to the pond and discovered Phoenix struggling in the water and unable to move.

Temperatures in the area on Thursday were approximately 15 degrees when the animal fell into the water.

Members from the Misquamicut Fire Department and the Watch Hill Fire Department put on ice rescue suits and waded into the water to save the dog.

The dog was reunited with his owner and was recovering well, authorities said.

“Phoenix and the rescuers were safely brought back to shore and were all doing well when on (the) scene,” the Misquamicut Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. “A reminder: No ice is ever safe. Our firefighters train extensively for cold water and ice rescues, but these situations are extremely dangerous.”

