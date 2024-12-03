Debbie Nelson, mother to Eminem, dies

FILE PHOTO: Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson during a portrait session outside her house in September, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)

Debbie Nelson has died. The mother of Eminem was 69.

TMZ was first to report her death saying that she passed away from lung cancer in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She had revealed her diagnosis in September, with a source telling In Touch Weekly at the time Nelson didn’t have much time to live.

Nelson and Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, had a rocky, public relationship.

He said she was neglectful and abusive, writing songs such as “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.”

She sued him for defamation and wrote a tell-all book in 2007 “My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.”

The pair had come back together including his song “Headlights,” an apology for things he had said and their bitter relationship, TMZ reported. She congratulated him when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, People magazine reported.

She wrote on X at the time, “Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame. I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you,” according to People. Her account has since been suspended from the social media platform.

Eminem has not commented on her apparent death, US Weekly reported.

