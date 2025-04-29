Deadly ferry crash: Officials release video of moment of impact

Officials in Clearwater, Florida, continue the investigation into a deadly collision between a ferry and a recreational boat.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials have released the video of the moment a yacht crashed into a ferry in Clearwater, Florida.

One person was killed in the incident. Police identified him as Jose Castro of Palm Harbor, Florida, Bay News 9 reported.

Several others were injured. The Coast Guard said on Monday morning, 12 were taken to area hospitals, but by Monday afternoon, officials said that 10 people were hurt.

In the video, which may be disturbing to some, the 37-foot recreational boat can be seen smashing into the 40-foot ferry.

Police Chief Eric Gandy said that the boat “overrode nearly three-quarters of the ferry,” NBC News reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said, "there was definitely a point where both those boats were fully entangled.”

Police have clarified what happened moments after the crash, saying the operator of the recreational boat left the scene before police arrived. Initially, it was being called a hit-and-run, WFLA, Bay News 9 and other media outlets reported on Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is trying to determine if it will be investigated as a hit-and-run, according to WTVT.

The boat was found about three miles away from the scene. The person who officials said was operating the boat has been cooperating with police and took a breathalyzer test that did not detect alcohol, NBC News reported.

No arrests have been made.

Calls to 911 after the crash had what Gandy described as “horrific screaming.”

He said that the ferry crew members likely saved the lives of those on board.

Several people had broken bones, soft tissue damage, head injuries or orthopedic injuries, Fire Department Chief Tony Tedesco said.

The investigation, which is being led by the FWC and includes the U.S. Coast Guard, continues.

“We’re going to try to build that timeline back and see who was making phone calls at what time,” FWC Capt. Matthew Dallaros said. ”And again, that’s the complexity of an event of this magnitude, as well as when it involves boats like this. Again, every piece of evidence tries to float away. You’re dealing with a late night. And again, a lot of people to deal with.”

