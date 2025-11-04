David Beckham knighted by King Charles III

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 4: Sir David Beckham poses with his medal after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on November 4, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)

David Beckham is now a knight, an honor bestowed on the retired soccer captain for his services to both the sport and to charity.

Beckham’s name was announced earlier this year as receiving a knighthood in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours list, CNN reported.

“To be honest, a young boy from the east end of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honored by His Majesty the King – the most important and the most respected institution in the world – it’s quite a moment,” Beckham said.

This was not the first time Beckham was honored with a title from an English monarch.

He was named Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, more than 20 years ago.

Beckham’s wife, Victoria, also received an OBE from the queen in 2017 for her work in the fashion industry, the BBC reported.

She was in attendance at the ceremony at Windsor Castle this week, along with her husband’s parents.

Beckham said his wife designed the suit that he wore for the ceremony, one that was inspired by the king’s younger days.

“I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like ‘OK, that’s what I want to wear’ - so I gave it to my wife and she did it," Beckham said.

The former footballer has worked with the king as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation and even exchanged “beekeeping tips” last year, according to CNN.

©2025 Cox Media Group