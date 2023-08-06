Customs officers find 242 pounds of meth hidden in vehicle’s flooring, seats

Seized: More than 242 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by customs agents on Wednesday. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CALEXICO, Calif. — Customs agents in California found more than 242 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the flooring and seats of a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents assigned to the Calexico West port of entry encountered a man driving a 2013 sedan at about 9:57 a.m. PDT who was applying for admission into the U.S.

During an initial inspection, one customs officer notice plastic-wrapped packages in the floorboard of the sedan.

The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection, and after an examination officers discovered “irregularities” in the sedan’s floorboards and seats, according to the news release.

A canine enforcement team responded to the scene and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Customs officers discovered 41 packages from the floorboard and seats, which weighed a total of 242.64 pounds, the news release stated.

Officials said the estimated street value of the narcotics is $363,000.

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. The vehicle and narcotics were seized by customs officers.

“The dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers is truly commendable,” Roque Caza, area port director for Calexico, said in a statement. “Every single day, their attention to detail makes our communities safer.”

