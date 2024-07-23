CrowdStrike outage: U.S. Department of Transportation opens investigation into Delta delays

CrowdStrike flight fallout FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines is still trying to rebound after a worldwide internet outage on Friday. (Studio Porto Sabbia/Studio Porto Sabbia - stock.adobe.com)

As delays and cancellations continue to pile up for Delta Air Lines, the U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into the travel meltdown left in the wake of the CrowdStrike outage last week.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that the department will investigate the airline after five days of cancellations and delays have left thousands of passengers stranded, WSB reported.

While you should first try to resolve issues directly with the airline, we want to hear from passengers who believe that Delta has not complied with USDOT-enforced passenger protection requirements during the recent travel disruptions. We will follow up. https://t.co/Noj5A5hE8w — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 23, 2024

On Monday, Buttigieg posted to X, “Delta must provide prompt refunds to consumers who choose not to take rebooking, free rebooking for those who do, and timely reimbursements for food and hotel stays to consumers affected by these delays and cancellations, as well as adequate customer service assistance.”

Delta must provide prompt refunds to consumers who choose not to take rebooking, free rebooking for those who do, and timely reimbursements for food and hotel stays to consumers affected by these delays and cancellations, as well as adequate customer service assistance. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 22, 2024

No one should be stranded at an airport overnight or stuck on hold for hours waiting to talk to a customer service agent. If any airline fails to honor its customer service requirements, let us know: https://t.co/Noj5A5hE8w — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 22, 2024

Several airlines were grounded when a software update by CrowdStrike crashed Windows computers globally on Friday, bringing many industries, including air travel, to a standstill.

Delta is still trying to reestablish systems, including one that ensures flights have a full crew, which is taking the most time to bring back online, WSB reported.

“The CrowdStrike error required Delta’s IT teams to manually repair and reboot each of the affected systems, with additional time then needed for applications to synchronize and start communicating with each other,” the company said, according to Forbes.

As of 8:52 a.m. ET Tuesday, Delta had canceled 417 flights and delayed 356, according to Flight Aware.





