Criscilla Anderson, star of reality series ‘Country Ever After,’ dead at 45

Criscilla Crossland Anderson, a dancer and choreographer who appeared in the 2020 reality television show “Country Ever After,” died on Tuesday after a seven-year battle with colon cancer. She was 45.

Anderson was also the ex-wife of Coffey Anderson and shared three children with the country musician.

Criscilla Anderson’s friend and photographer, Lindsey Villatoro, announced her death in a joint Instagram post that the dancer prewrote.

“My heart is shattered to share this,” Villatoro wrote. “I promised Criscilla I would walk this journey with her whenever she couldn’t stand on her own two feet, and I pray she knows how fiercely she was loved.

“Being by her side until the very end was the greatest honor of my life.”

“If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love,” Criscilla Anderson wrote in a statement. “Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard and I loved deeply. I am not gone … I’m Home.

“My babies … I am watching over you,“ she added. ”When a moment feels warm, familiar, or too beautiful to be coincidence — that’s me. I’m still mothering you. I’m still yours.”

The hip-hop dancer was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018. She was cancer-free by 2021, but it returned the following year, affecting her lymph nodes.

Criscilla Anderson also worked as a choreographer for the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and danced with stars such as Britney Spears and Rihanna.

Criscilla and Coffey Anderson were married in 2009 and shared a son, Ethan; and daughters Emmarie and Everleigh. She was also a stepmother to Savannah, Coffey Anderson’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Coffey Anderson filed for divorce in 2022. He remembered his former partner in an Instagram post, saying she “defined strength and fighter like no other person on the planet.”

