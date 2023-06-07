CPSC: Stop using Boppy newborn loungers after two babies die after 2021 recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and The Boppy Company have a stark warning for parents to stop using certain Boppy newborn loungers after two babies died after a 2021 recall was issued.

The Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers were recalled in September 2021 after it was found that newborns can suffocate if they roll, move or are put in the soft cushions in a position where their breathing is blocked or if they roll off the lounger onto a different surface like a pillow, the CPSC said on Tuesday.

The loungers were pulled and are not legal for sale, however, they may still be available through online marketplaces.

The CPSC has sent several requests to Facebook Marketplace and other companies to stop the sales as it is against the law to sell a recalled product. It is also illegal to donate them.

The alert comes after the CPSC said that two babies died after the initial recall in September 2021. One happened in October 2021 when an infant was placed on a cushion to sleep and then rolled under an adult pillow. The baby’s cause of death was due to positional asphyxia.

A second baby died in November 2021 when they were placed on the lounger on an adult’s bed that had soft bedding. The baby was found dead in the lounger and the cause of death was listed as undetermined.

The CPSC reminds parents and caregivers that babies should sleep on a firm, flat surface, typically in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers and other items should not be added to a sleeping area. Babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep.

