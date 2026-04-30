Costco makes small tweak to iconic $1.50 hot dog combo meal

Fans of Costco’s popular hot dog combo meal now have another drink option to choose from when they order the $1.50 meal -- a bottle of water.

Costco has quietly tweaked its iconic $1.50 hot dog offering, but fans of the combo meal need not worry -- there is a new drink option, and the price will not rise.

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The warehouse giant is offering a bottled‑water option alongside its iconic hot dog -- for decades, Costco offered a refillable fountain soft drink to accompany its quarter-pound, all beef hot dog, USA Today reported.

The store’s food court has gained a loyal following for offering the combo meal at a price that has not increased since the 1980s, according to “Today.”

Now, customers can substitute a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water for the 20-ounce soft drink, USA Today reported.

In 2024, Gary Millerchip, Costco’s chief financial officer, shot down rumors that the price of the combo meal was about to rise, “Today” reported.

“To clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe,” Millerchip said during the chain’s third-quarter earnings call.

In 2025, Costco’s food court returned to Coca-Cola products as its main soft drink product, according to “Today.” It had served Coca-Cola products for 27 years before switching to Pepsi in 2013.

At most U.S. locations, Costco requires an active membership to order from the food court.

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