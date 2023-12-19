Colorado Supreme Court: Trump ineligible for presidency under insurrection clause

Removed: Donald Trump was removed from Colorado's presidential ballot by the state's Supreme Court. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Colorado Supreme Court removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot on Tuesday, ruling that he is ineligible as a candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.

>> Read more trending news

The ruling was 4-3, The New York Times reported. It will be placed on hold pending an appeal until Jan. 4, 2024.

Trump is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the newspaper.

The judges reversed a Denver district judge’s ruling last month that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution -- which disqualifies people who have engaged in insurrection against the government -- did not apply to the president, the Times reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group