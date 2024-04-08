CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll takes home three awards

2024 CMT Music Awards Jelly Roll poses in the press room during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT)

Jelly Roll was the big winner at Sunday night’s 2024 CMT Music Awards.

>> Read more trending news

The “Need a Favor” singer took home three awards at the ceremony that honors the best country music videos, The Associated Press reported.

He won one for his CMT performance last year of what the AP called “his gospel-assisted” version of “Need a Favor,” which had been his first performance at an awards show.

He called last year’s appearance life-changing.

He also won the male video of the year and video of the year awards for the song.

The show was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini for the fourth time in a row.

Some of the highlights included:

A sketch about reading the minds of country stars, ending with Keith Urban hugging the Buc-ee’s beaver mascot.

Melissa Ethridge performing “Come to My Window” with Ballerini.

Trisha Yearwood receiving the first June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, which she got for working with Habitat for Humanity and the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project.

The show also paid tribute to Toby Keith, who died earlier this year from stomach cancer at the age of 62.

Brooks & Dunn started the tribute with “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” followed by Sammy Hagar performing “I Love This Bar” and Laniny Wilson singing “How Do You Like Me Now.”

They all held up their red Solo cups, led by former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, in honor of Keith and his song by the same name, CNN reported. They all toasted Keith with “whiskey for my men and beer for my horses” referring to his song, “Beer for My Horses.”

Toby Keith tribute AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Ronnie Dunn, Sammy Hagar, Kix Brooks, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Roger Clemens, Lukas Nelson Mica Roberts and Toby Keith band members toast Toby Keith onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

Keith’s band performed backup for all of the tribute performances.

Keith hit the big time in 1993 with his debut album. He had 30 CMT Awards nominations, won seven, appeared 13 times on the show and hosted twice, CNN reported.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Winner

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel — “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan — “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block — “You, Me, & Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson — “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown — “Nothing Compares To You”

Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney — “Can’t Break Up Now”

Female breakthrough video of the year

Ashley Cooke — “Your Place” — Winner

Anne Wilson — “Rain in the Rearview”

Brittney Spencer — “Bigger Than The Song”

Tigirlily Gold — “Shoot Tequila”

Male breakthrough video of the year

Warren Zeiders — “Pretty Little Poison” — Winner

Chayce Beckham — “23″

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan — “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT performance of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards” — Winner

Amber Riley — “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” from “CMT Smashing Glass”

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson — “Nothing But a Good Time,” from “CMT Crossroads”

Carrie Underwood — “Hate My Heart,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”

Cody Johnson — “Human,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”

Dierks Bentley — “Drunk On A Plane,” from “CMT Storytellers”

Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter — “Thinking ‘Bout You,” from “CMT Campfire Sessions”

Hozier and Maren Morris — “Take Me To Church,” from “CMT Crossroads”

Kelsea Ballerini — “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO),” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”

The War and Treaty — “On My Own,” from “CMT Smashing Glass”

CMT Digital — First performance of the year

Scotty McCreery — “It Matters to Her,” from “CMT Stages” — Winner

Chase Rice — “Goodnight Nancy,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”

Dylan Scott — “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover),” from “CMT Digital Campfire Sessions”

Nate Smith — “Whiskey On You,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”

Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty,” from “CMT Digital Campfire Sessions”

Stephen Wilson Jr. — “Year to Be Young 1994,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”

The Castellows — “I Know It Will Never End,” from CMT Studio Sessions”

Duo/group video of the year

Dan + Shay — “Save Me the Trouble” — Winner

Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”

Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”

Parmalee — “Girl In Mine”

The War and Treaty — “Have You a Heart”

Tigirlily Gold — “Shoot Tequila”

Male video of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” — Winner

Bailey Zimmerman — “Religiously”

Cody Johnson — “The Painter”

Hardy — “Truck Bed”

Jordan Davis — “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs — “Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”

Female video of the year

Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine” — Winner

Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett — “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves — “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Penthouse”

Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire — “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

Video of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” — Winner

Cody Johnson — “The Painter”

Kelsea Ballerini — “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 80 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Senior VP of Music Strategy for CMT Leslie Fram and Keith Urban attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

©2024 Cox Media Group