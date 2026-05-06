Claire Nielson, ‘Two Ronnies,’ ‘Fawlty Towers’ actress, dies at 89

File photo. The Scottish actress died on April 29. She was 89.

Actress Claire Nielson, who appeared in the British television comedies “The Two Ronnies” and “Fawlty Towers,” died on April 29. She was 89.

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Nielson preferred comedy to drama, but she had a career that covered all genres of acting.

In addition to “The Two Ronnies,” her credits included “The Dick Emery Show” and “Upstairs Downstairs,” The Times of London reported.

She only appeared in one episode of “Fawlty Towers,” but the 1979 episode “Waldorf Salad” remains a classic. Nielson was the sophisticated guest, Mrs. Hamilton, who checked into the hotel run by John Cleese with her American husband.

During the show, her husband gets into a dispute with Basil Fawlty (Cleese) over a Waldorf salad, the Times reported, which was the title of the episode.

Nielson later said her agent had been “furious” that she had taken the part in “Fawlty Towers,” believing it would ruin her career, The Times reported.

“Back then, pretty young women who did light entertainment stopped being offered dramatic parts but I’d always preferred comedy, so I didn’t care,” she said.

Sad to hear of the death of Claire Nielson, a mainstay of British television in the 1970s and 80s. Photographed, with John Cleese and Bruce Boa in the Waldorf Salad episode of Fawlty Towers, on 21 January 1979, by Don Smith for @RadioTimes. pic.twitter.com/7fZEFTlXgr — Mark Braxton 💙 (@BraxM) May 6, 2026

During the 1960s, Nielson she secured a significant role in the crime drama "Ghost Squad," which ran from 1961 to 1964.

She also appeared in the 1971 movie adaptation of “Kidnapped.”

R.I P. Claire Nielson. Seen here with Messrs Corbett and Barker in The Two Ronnies (4th September 1976) pic.twitter.com/S0tvZ5FrZh — archivetvmusings (@archivetvmus71) May 6, 2026

Born Claire Elizabeth Isbister in 1937, Nielson grew up in Glasgow, Scotland, and claimed to have been bitten by the acting bug after seeing a performance of “Swan Lake,” the Scottish Sun reported.

She studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Dramatic Art before moving to London to pursue an acting career.

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