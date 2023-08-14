Chrisley Family coming back to TV in new reality show – minus Todd and Julie

New Chrisley reality show NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 24: (L-R) Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Todd Chrisley from reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, attend the 17th annual Waiting for Wishes celebrity dinner at The Palm on April 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation /Getty Images for The Kevin Carte)

The Chrisley family will be back on television soon in their own reality series – minus, of course, their parents who are serving time in jail for fraud.

Chase, Savannah, Grayson and Chole Chrisley along with their grandmother, Faye Chrisley, will be teaming up with Scout Productions for the new, as yet unnamed show, People is reporting.

Fans will see the Chrisleys as “they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever,” according to a statement from Scout Productions.

Savannah Chrisley, 26, said the family is glad to return to reality TV.

“We couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” she continued. “We’re so happy to be back.”

Rob Eric, chief creative officer of Scout Productions, told People that “collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling.”

“They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story,” he added.

The family had starred in “Chrisley Knows Best” on the USA Network. The show began in 2014 and ran through last year, when Todd and Julie were charged with fraud.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars. The pair was accused of taking out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle, even before becoming reality TV stars, WSB-TV reported.

A federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison plus 16 months probation. His wife, Julie Chrisley, has been sentenced to seven years in prison plus 16 months probation.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing, according to The Associated Press. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

Savannah Chrisley said she hopes the show will let viewers see where the family is now.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” she said on her Unlocked podcast.

“Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”