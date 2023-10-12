Chris Stapleton reschedules tour dates due to bronchitis, laryngitis Country artist Chris Stapleton announced Wednesday that he was forced to cancel multiple upcoming shows after getting sick. (Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

Country artist Chris Stapleton announced Wednesday that he was forced to cancel multiple upcoming shows after getting sick.

“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you know that I am unable to perform this weekend,” Stapleton said in a post on Instagram.

The musician said he was diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis. He added that doctors ordered him to be on vocal rest through the weekend.

“I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” the statement read.

So far, Stapleton has only rescheduled three shows in Louisiana and Texas. He is expected to resume his tour in San Antonio on Oct. 19, CNN reported.

After his San Antonio show, Stapleton is expected to start his tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland later this month, People Magazine reported.

Stapleton was forced to reschedule three shows back in October 2021 due to laryngitis too, according to People.

All tickets for the canceled shows are expected to be honored for the rescheduled dates, Stapleton said, according to CNN. The rescheduled dates are Nov. 16 for Lafayette, Louisiana; Nov. 17 for Houston; and Nov. 18 for Corpus Christi, Texas.

Stapleton also had a new album coming out called “Higher” that is expected to be released on Nov. 10, CNN reported.

