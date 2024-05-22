Cheez-It opens diner with Cheez-It themed menu items The Cheez-In Diner is a pop-up location that is open for about a week just about two hours outside of New York City. (K KStock - stock.adobe.com)

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. — Looking for a cheesy adventure, or are you a huge Cheez-It fan? If so, look no further.

The Cheez-In Diner is a pop-up open for about a week about two hours outside of New York City, according to WCBS-TV. It is the second pop-up the company has done. The other one briefly opened last year near Joshua Tree National Park in California.

“We saw just how far our adventure-seeking Cheez-It fans would go when they Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. last year making the drive to our Joshua Tree Cheez-It Stop outpost,” said Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. “So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile—literally—to do it again. That’s why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans’ go-to snack nationwide.”

Some of the menu items include:

Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake

The Extra Cheeseburger

The Big Grilled Cheez

Cheezy Chicky Tendies

Mac & Cheez-It

Cheez-It Fries

Cheez-It Biscu-It

Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake

Fans can check out a tasting station that has different Cheez-It flavors and blends, as well as a special Cheez-It jukebox that takes crackers instead of money for payment, WYNW reported.

Cheez-It lovers can also purchase some merchandise at the diner including t-shirts, hats, mugs and other collectibles, according to the news outlet.

The Cheez-In Diner is open May 20 through May 26, Monday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock, New York. More information can be found on Cheez-It’s website.

