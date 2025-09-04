Cause of death for Annabelle handler, Dan Rivera, released

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The cause of death for the handler of the supposedly haunted Annabelle doll has been released.

Dan Rivera was found dead in his hotel room in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, while on tour with the cursed doll.

Adams County coroner, Francis Dutrow, said Rivera "had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings,” E! News reported.

Dutrow noted that the doll was not in Rivera’s room when he died.

When Rivera was discovered dead, officials said that there was “nothing unusual or suspicious was observed” at the scene.

Rivera died on July 13 at the age of 54, TMZ reported.

He was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research and was touring the country on the “Devils on the Run Tour,” taking Annabelle to several sights, including the Soldier’s Orphanage Homestead, a building that was a field hospital during the Civil War, WGAL said.

The news station did a story on the doll and the tour before Rivera’s death, and got a look at the sign that was posted on the doll’s display case.

The sign reads, “This Raggedy Ann doll was believed to be possessed by a young girl named Annabelle. After the owner experienced more sinister and dangerous activity, Ed Warren determined that the doll was possessed by the demonic. The doll was soon turned over to the Warrens for safekeeping and placed in the Warren’s Occult Museum. Annabelle is responsible for scratching one of its victims with seven psychic scratches, and several motor vehicle accidents including the death of a motorcyclist who taunted Annabelle shortly before the crash,” WGAL reported.

The doll is expected to be on display at the Maine Paranormal and Horror Convention on Sept. 6 and 7 in Augusta, Maine, WGME reported last month.

