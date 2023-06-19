Carpenter dies from injuries sustained while working at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A carpenter who was injured while working at Lambeau Field in Green Bay died on Saturday, the worker’s employer said on Monday.

The death of the construction worker, who was employed by Green Bay-based Mavid Construction, was announced by owner Zoar Fulwilder in a statement, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. Fulwilder did not identify the man but said he was a second-generation employee for the company with his father and brother, according to WTMJ-TV.

Lambeau Field has been the home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers since 1957.

“As a family-owned company, this loss has truly impacted us all,” Fulwilder said. “Our main concern is for the well-being of our employee’s family, our team members who were on the project site, and our entire team who worked with this employee. His decision to be an organ donor will save many lives.”

Police and firefighters in Green Bay were called to the stadium at 10 a.m. CDT on Thursday after receiving a report of a trapped construction worker, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page. Firefighters removed the worker, who was working in the scoreboard area in the stadium’s north end zone, within seven minutes, firefighters said.

Crews inside Lambeau Field are replacing the two large video boards and renovating the concession stands in the stadium, the Press-Gazette reported.

The nature of the man’s injuries was not revealed.

In a statement, the Packers said they extended their “deepest condolences” to the worker’s family, friends and co-workers, WBAY-TV reported.

The Green Bay Packers also issued a statement on the worker's passing:

“Our thoughts are with those impacted during this difficult time,” the team said.