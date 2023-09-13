‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ stars reuniting for ‘Slayers: A Buffyverse Story’

James Marsters: The actor will reprise his role as Spike in the Audible original series, “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.” (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In every generation, there is a chosen one. This time, the Buffyverse will focus on Spike.

>> Read more trending news

Several original cast members from the cult television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” are reuniting for an Audible original, “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

The new series will premiere on Oct. 12. The show will pick up 10 years after the show’s series finale and will focus on the character of Spike, the rebellious vampire played by James Marsters, who goes undercover in Los Angeles to fight evil, according to “Today.”

Other characters who will be featured in the audio series are Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), Emma Caulfield Ford (Anya Jenkins and Anyanka), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), James Charles Leary (Clem) and Danny Strong (Jonathan Levinson), according to the Audible site.

Newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes will play the role of Indira Nunnally, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Been waiting 8 months to announce this!



Welcome back to the Hellmouth❤️‍🔥 sink your teeth into an all-new audio original starring Buffy The Vampire Slayer cast members. Slayers: A Buffyverse Story coming soon on @audible_com 🎧

Pre-order : https://t.co/b9sVwsBCHO#SlayersxAudible pic.twitter.com/TYPPaP3ieU — James C. Leary (@TheJamesLeary) September 13, 2023

“I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” Marsters said in a statement. “I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

According to the series’ official synopsis, Spike attempts to track down a watcher for his new protégé (DeLeon Hayes).

“Their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed … a reality where Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer.”

Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Eliza Dushku and David Boreanaz, who also starred in the original “Buffy” series from 1997 to 2003, do not appear to be part of the “Slayers” project, CNN reported.

“Through the years and the vastness of the multiverse, not everyone is who they used to be,” Audible wrote on its site about the series.

©2023 Cox Media Group