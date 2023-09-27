Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates

Bruce Springsteen tour FILE PHOTO: Bruce Springsteen and Soozie Tyrell and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band perform at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on July 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images) (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Fans hoping to see The Boss in 2023 will have to wait until next year.

On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen announced that his remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024 as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” after Springsteen’s doctor recommended he continue treatment through the end of the year, according to a statement posted on the musician’s social media.

