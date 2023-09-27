Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates

Bruce Springsteen tour FILE PHOTO: Bruce Springsteen and Soozie Tyrell and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band perform at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on July 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images) (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans hoping to see The Boss in 2023 will have to wait until next year.

>> Read more trending news

On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen announced that his remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024 as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” after Springsteen’s doctor recommended he continue treatment through the end of the year, according to a statement posted on the musician’s social media.

Bruce Springsteen postpones September concerts for peptic ulcer disease treatment

Check back for more on this developing story.

Image 1 of 28

Through the years American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, UK, 18th November 1975. (Photo by John Minihan/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (John Minihan/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!