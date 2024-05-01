Brian McCardie, who had roles in ‘Rob Roy,’ ‘Outlander,’ dies at 59

McCardie played Liam Neeson's brother in the film, "Rob Roy."

Brian McCardie dies at 59 FILE PHOTO: HOLLYWOOD, CA: Actor Brian McCardie attends the "200 Cigarettes" Hollywood Premiere on February 10, 1999 at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood, California. McCardie died on April 28, 2024. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images/Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Scottish actor Brian McCardie, who played Tommy Hunter in the BBC series “Line of Duty,” and Sir Marcus MacRannoch in the series “Outlander,” died on Sunday, according to Variety.

>> Read more trending news

McCardie was 59.

His sister, Sarah McCardie, announced her brother’s death in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon,” the statement reads.

“We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time.”

United Agents, who represented McCardie, also confirmed his death in a statement.

“We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian McCardie’s sudden death. He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

McCardie was most recently filming the Outlander prequel “Blood of My Blood,” according to Variety.

His other credits include “Time,” “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” “Filth,” “The Damned United” and “Murder Is Easy,” according to IMDb.

He played Liam Neeson’s younger brother in “Rob Roy.”


Latest noteworthy deaths:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!