Bravo TV star, Diamond Tankard, accused of attacking woman at Walmart with rock-filled sock

This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy. Best quality available) In this handout image provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Diamond Tankard poses in a booking photo on July 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tankard was arrested and charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation in which she allegedly hit a person with a sock filled with rocks. (Photo by Metro Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)

A former reality television star who found fame on Bravo TV has been arrested, accused of hitting a woman with a rock-filled sock at a Tennessee Walmart.

Metro Nashville Police said that a woman was using a self-checkout at the store when Diamond Tankard allegedly grabbed her hair from behind, WSMV reported. The woman told police Tankard then took her iPhone and her Louis Vuitton purse.

The victim’s grandmother told police that Tankard used a rock-filled sock to hit her 21-year-old granddaughter, who had a cut on her forehead above her left eye, WSMV reported.

Tankard was arrested, charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police arrest records. She was free on $25,000 bond.

As a child, Tankard was part of the Bravo show “Thicker Than Water” that featured her grandfather, music producer and pastor Ben Tankard and his family, WSMV reported.

