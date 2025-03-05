Boy abducted in Atlanta 7 years ago found safe in Colorado, deputies say

Abdul Aziz Khan, left, was found safe in Colorado. His non-custodial parent, Rabia Khalid, top right, and and Elliot Blake Bourgeois, bottom right, were arrested and are facing charges.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy who was abducted from Atlanta seven years ago has been found in Colorado by investigators, authorities said Wednesday. Two people, including the child’s non-custodial mother, have been arrested on kidnapping charges.

According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Abdul Aziz Khan was found safe after deputies responded to a trespassing call on Feb. 23.

Rabia Khalid, 40, and Elliot Blake Bourgeois, 42, were arrested on charges including kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, providing false information to authorities and trespassing, WSB-TV reported. Bond has been set at $1 million for each, according to the television station.

Douglas County deputies responded to a home in Highlands Ranch to investigate a burglary in progress, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner, who had listed the residence for sale, called authorities after viewing suspicious activity on their security cameras.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies on Trespassing Call Uncover High-Profile Kidnapping Case, Rescue Boy Missing for Seven Years



The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kenner (Louisiana) Police Department, and the National Center for Missing &… pic.twitter.com/2eEJCnsjzJ — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 5, 2025

Deputies made contact with two children parked in the driveway of the residence on Kelliwood Way. Moments later, a man and woman exited the home, claiming to be associated with a real estate agent, the sheriff’s office said.

According to police reports, Bourgeois initially gave deputies an Oregon identification for a man who investigators learned had died in 2009, WSB reported. Deputies found a Georgia ID card in the man’s wallet, along with a credit card that had a third name on it.

Bourgeois and Khalid allegedly told investigators they are part of the Mennonite culture and do not take photos of themselves, including for identification purposes, according to the television station.

According to an investigation, Khalid, the 14-year-old’s non-custodial parent, allegedly abducted her son from Atlanta on Nov. 27, 2017, the sheriff’s office said. Khalid later claimed that she had taken the child because of alleged sex crimes, WSB reported.

Aziz’s family is from Louisiana, and according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, he moved from New Orleans to Atlanta for his mother’s new job. However, the center said that over time, Khalid reportedly made it difficult for Aziz’s father to see him and the parents entered a bitter custody battle.

Colorado authorities were assisted in the case by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kenner Police Department in Louisiana and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Khan and a younger child -- whose name and age have not been released -- were taken into protective custody until a court can determine where they should be placed.

During a news conference on Wednesday, George Brauchler, the district attorney for Colorado’s 23rd Judicial District, said the suspects will face multiple charges. Brauchler said Bourgeois will face 14 charges and Khalid will face 9, KDVR reported.

The 14-year-old’s family released a statement, noting that they were “overwhelmed with joy” that the boy had been found.

“We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case,” family members wrote. “Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group