Bond denied for driver accused of killing bride on wedding night

Arrested: Jamie Lee Komoroski was arrested and charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. (Charleston County Detention Center )

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — A judge on Tuesday denied bond for a woman accused of driving drunk before crashing into two newlyweds and their family, killing the bride and leaving the groom seriously injured, according to multiple reports.

Authorities arrested Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, following the April 28 crash that killed Sam Miller, 34, and injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, WSOC-TV reported. Komoroski faces three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide.

At a court hearing Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Komoroski after determining that she posed a flight risk, WCIV reported. The judge told prosecutors that if a trial is not held by March 2024, he would allow for Komoroski’s release on a $150,000 bond with conditions including house arrest, according to the news station.

Komoroski appeared in court via a video feed from Charleston County Jail and she could at times be seen sobbing during Tuesday’s proceedings, The Post and Courier reported. Her attorney argued to have her released from jail on a $100,000 bond to complete an in-patient rehabilitation program in New Jersey, according to the newspaper. Attorneys said that following completion of the program, she would stay with her mother and brother in the state.

In emotional speeches before the court, Miller’s family members asked the judge to keep Komoroski jailed, The Post and Courier reported. She was also denied bail at a previous hearing, according to WSOC.

After authorities took Komoroski into custody in April, a blood draw found her blood-alcohol concentration to be .261 — more than three times the legal limit — the news station reported.

In May, Hutchinson filed suit against Komoroski and bars and restaurants she visited before the deadly crash, accusing the businesses of serving Komoroski even though she was already intoxicated.