Bogus $100 movie prop bills circulating in Florida Keys, police say

The bills are marked as movie prop bills.
Fake Franklins: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office warned businesses and residents about fake $100 bills circulating in the Florida Keys. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KEY WEST, Fla. — Bogus $100 bills have been circulating in the Florida Keys, and authorities are warning residents and merchants to be wary of the fake Franklins.

Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the bogus cash was used in films and movies in the county, particularly in Key West and the Lower Keys.

The bills look real at first glance, but they are marked as fake.

“This is not a legal tender,” is printed in the upper left-hand corner of the bill, while to the right of Benjamin Franklin’s likeness is the all-capital letter notice “For Motion Picture Purposes,” instead of the standard U.S. Treasury emblem.

And in the lower left-hand corner, another caution is issued: “Prop movie money.”

The Key West Police Department issued a similar warning about fake $20 bills circulating in Key West, the sheriff’s office said in its news release.

“Please help us spread the word,” the sheriff’s office said.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!