Boeing to plead guilty defrauding FAA for two deadly 737 Max crashes

Boeing FILE PHOTO: Boeing has agreed to a plea deal with Department of Justice. (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to one charge of conspiracy to defraud the federal government in connection to two deadly 737 Max crashes and pay nearly half a billion dollars in fines.

The Justice Department said that the company will pay up to $487 million in fines, not nearly the amount families had demanded the company to pay which was $24.8 billion, CNN reported.

The $487 million is the maximum allowed law, The New York Times reported.

The charges claim Boeing defrauded the Federal Aviation Administration during the certification process of the 737 Max.

If Boeing violates any terms of the deal, there will be additional penalties. It also does not extend immunity to employees or executives.

Boeing said in a statement, “confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle on terms of a resolution with the Justice Department, subject to … approval of specific terms.”

The plane was put into service in 2017. But crashes in 2018 and 2019 caused the jets to be grounded for nearly two years, during which investigators found an issue with its autopilot.

Boeing claimed responsibility for the crashes, saying that employees withheld information from the FAA during the certification process.

The Justice Department and Boeing had reached a settlement in January 2021 on the criminal charges. Boeing was on a three-year probation agreement during which the company said it would improve quality and transparency, but as the period was about to end, a door plug flew off during an Alaska Air flight.

The DOJ in May said it was considering criminal charges against Boeing, saying the company violated the 2021 agreement, but the company said it had not violated the deal.

The Justice Department had set a midnight Sunday deadline for charges and the guilty plea brought an end to the case.

The families of those killed in the 2018 Lion Air and 2019 Ethiopian Air crashes oppose the deal. They were told about it last week, the Times reported.

“This sweetheart deal fails to recognize that because of Boeing’s conspiracy, 346 people died,” Paul Cassell said. Cassell is a law professor at the University of Utah and is representing many of the victims’ families, CNN reported.

Cassell said, “This deceptive and generous deal is clearly not in the public interest.” His clients are asking for a public trial.

In addition to the fine, Boeing will be under review by an independent group for three years that will be chosen by the government.

It will also have to invest at least $455 million over three years into its compliance and safety procedures, The New York Times reported.

Boeing’s board of directors will also have to meet with the victims’ families.





©2024 Cox Media Group