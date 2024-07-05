Bob’s Stores announces all stores closing

Discount retailer Bob’s Stores will be closing all locations and the going out of business sales have already started.
The company, which is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group had filed for Chapter 11 restructuring last month, and because it wasn’t able to get the finances needed to stay in business, it will be shutting down all locations.
Discounts started on June 28 at 30% to 70% off. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment are also for sale as part of the liquidation, according to a news release.
Bob’s Stores are found primarily in New England.
The locations include:
Connecticut
- 409 Main St., Ansonia
- 2300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden
- 179 Pavilions Dr., Manchester
- 416 East Main St., Middletown
- 195 Cherry St., Milford
- 172 Kitts Lane, Newington
- 504 Bushy Hill Rd., Simsbury
- 835 Queen St., Southington
- 910 Wolcott St., Waterbury
- 167 Parkway N, Waterford
Massachusetts
- 287 Washington St., Attleboro
- 146 Whalon St., Fitchburg
- 50 Holyoke St. Unit C242, Holyoke
- 230 Main St., Middleton
- 59 Mazzeo Dr., Randolph
- 168 Milk St., Westborough
New Hampshire
- 92 Cluff Crossing, Salem
New Jersey
- 3710 US-9, Freehold
New York
- 191 Centereach Mall, Centereach
- 135-187 Sunrise Hwy., West Islip
Rhode Island
- 1400 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston
Exchanges under existing store policies, gift cards and merchandise credits will be accepted through July 14, according to a news release. No returns are being accepted.
Bob’s opened in Connecticut in 1954 under the name Bob’s Surplus. It had been bought by TJX, the parent company of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, in 2003 but was sold to private equity. GoDigital Media Group bought Bob’s in 2022, CNN reported.
