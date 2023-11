Black Friday 2023: When does Walmart, Macy’s, Best Buy and others open?

What time do stores open on Black Friday? Most stores are closed on Thanksgiving, but open early on Black Friday for holiday shopping. (ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images)

Come Friday, Thanksgiving will be a hazy memory and Christmas will be looming, and holiday shopping will be on the minds of lots of people.

For those who like to get out and about to get good deals, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the day to circle on the calendar.

Below is a list of store hours for Black Friday to help you get your shopping day organized.

Black Friday 2023 Store Hours

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Apple

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Ashley HomeStore

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Banana Republic

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location and mall

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving Day: Opens at 9 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belk

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving Day: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Boscov’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cabela’s

Thanksgiving Day: Opens 8 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: Normal hours

DSW

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 9 a.m.

Family Dollar

Thanksgiving Day: Many locations will be open.

Black Friday: Normal store hours

Footlocker

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Check mall hours

Five Below

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GAP

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores open at 9 a.m.

Guitar Center

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Harbor Freight Tools

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

IKEA

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

JCPenney

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

JOANN

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Lowe’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Michaels

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores will open at 8 a.m.

PetSmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

REI

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Closed.

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular shopping hours (Plus members can start shopping at 8 a.m.)

Sephora

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by mall

Staples

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 9 a.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

T.J.Maxx

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Tractor Supply Company

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Ulta Beauty

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by mall.

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.