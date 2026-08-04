Bison charges child in Yellowstone

There has been another incident where a bison got too close to a parkgoer. This time, though, no one was injured.

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A bison was caught on video as it charged a child in Yellowstone National Park.

As USA Today reported, the massive animal was grazing as several adults and children walked along a boardwalk on July 28.

The bison turned toward the group and instead of backing up, one of the children ran close, past the bison. The bison chased the child for a moment as visitors can be heard yelling, “Go back! Do not go towards him! Go away from him!:

The child appeared to be safe.

The rules in Yellowstone require people to stay at least 25 yards, or about the length of two buses, from most wildlife in the park, including bison.

For animals such as bears, wolves and cougars, that distance is 100 yards.

Fox News noted that bison are the largest land animals in North America. They can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and be 6 feet tall and run up to 35 mph.

This incident comes a few weeks after a bison tossed a grandfather in the air near Yellowstone, injuring him.

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