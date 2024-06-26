Bill Cobbs, ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘The Bodyguard’ actor, dead at 90

Bill Cobbs: The veteran actor, who had roles in "Night at the Museum," "The Bodyguard" and "Air Bud," died June 25. He was 90. (Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Bill Cobbs, a veteran actor who appeared in films like “Night at the Museum” and “The Bodyguard,” died on Tuesday. He was 90.

A family member said that Cobbs died at his California home in a Facebook post. The actor’s publicist, Chuck I. Jones, also confirmed Cobbs’ death to TMZ, stating that he died in Riverside.

“A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones,” Thomas G. Cobbs wrote on Facebook. “As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father.

“We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

A native of Cleveland, Cobbs played Reginald, a security guard preparing for retirement, in the 2006 film “Night of the Museum,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also appeared in the 2014 sequel.

Cobbs played the role of Whitney Houston’s manager in “The Bodyguard” (1992), a jazz pianist in “That Thing You Do!” in 1996, and Medgar Evers’ older brother in “Ghosts of Mississippi” (1996).

The actor also appeared in “Oz the Great and Powerful” in 2013 and played Arthur Chaney, a coach who put a basketball-playing dog named Buddy into the lineup in “Air Bud” (1997), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“You check in your rulebook. Bet you won’t find anything in there that says a dog can’t play,” Cobbs memorably says in “Air Bud.”

“He’s right,” the referee responds while checking the rulebook. “Ain’t no rule that says a dog can’t play basketball.

He also played Moses, a clock man with the ability to stop time, in the 1994 film “The Hudsucker Proxy,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cobbs won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 outstanding limited performance in a daytime program for his role as Mr. Hendrickson in the series “Dino Dana,” People reported.

Cobbs also appeared on television on series like “The Slap Maxwell Show,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “The Gregory Hines Show” and “Star Trek: Enterprise,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also appeared in an episode of “The Sopranos.”

