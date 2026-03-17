Big splash: Metallica frontman James Hetfield gets engaged in underwater proposal

To James Hetfield, nothing else matters when it comes to popping the question.

The Metallica frontman proposed to his girlfriend, Adriana Gillett, during an underwater dive with whale sharks on March 13, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

A photo published on Metallica’s social media channels shows Hetfield, 62, underwater in scuba gear, holding a handwritten sign that reads, “Adriana Gillett, Will You Marry Me?” The singer also showed an engagement ring, People reported.

In the photograph, Gillett gave a thumb’s-up sign. The caption accompanying the post read, “She said yes!”

Gillett later described the moment on her social media account according to Parade, punctuating her post with emojis of sharks and engagement rings.

“The BEST birthday trip surprise. Swimming with whale sharks on Friday the 13th with the most unique, special, and romantic proposal a Pisces could ever imagine. In a sea full of fish, we caught each other,” Gillett wrote on Sunday. “Thank you God for putting us together.”

Hetfield began dating Gillett after his split with Francesca Hetfield after 25 years of marriage and share three children — Castor, Cali and Marcella -- the Chronicle reported.

Metallica is set to kick off the European leg of their M72 World Tour on May 9 in Athens, Greece, Parade reported. The heavy metal band will make stops in 12 cities, including London, Dublin, Berlin, Zurich and Budapest, Hungary.

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