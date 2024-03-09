Biden signs spending bills package Congress passed before government shutdown deadline

Bill signed: President Joe Biden delivers remarks before joining a meeting of police chiefs from across the country and members of his administration in the State Dining Room at the White House on Feb. 28, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed some spending bills into law that the Senate approved hours before a partial government shutdown deadline.

The spending package is about $460 billion that the House approved on Wednesday and late Friday night, the Senate did the same. The partial government shutdown deadline was scheduled for midnight, The Associated Press reported.

Biden thanked those involved in passing the spending package for their work as he signed the bills into law, the AP reported. The White House also thanked top congressional lawmakers “for their leadership” so that the bills could make it to Biden’s desk, CNN reported.

The package includes six annual spending bills, the AP reported. It will allow Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration departments, to remain in operation for the rest of the fiscal year, which will end on Sept. 30, The Washington Post reported.

It is expected to help fund about 30% of the federal government over the next six months or so, according to the newspaper.

“To folks who worry that divided government means nothing ever gets done, this bipartisan package says otherwise,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday night, according to the AP.

