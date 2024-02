Best US beaches for 2024, according to Trip Advisor Beaches are always a popular excuse for a vacation or a certain destination. Here in the United States, there are a ton of beaches to visit from Florida to Hawaii. (Tunatura/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Need some ideas for your next beach getaway?

Beaches are always a popular excuse for a vacation or a certain destination. Here in the United States, there are a ton of beaches to visit from Florida to Hawaii.

The gentle sand between your toes and all the waves for surfing make for a perfect day of relaxation or a mini escape. Can’t forget the miles and miles of ocean to look at.

Here are the top 20 beaches in the United States for 2024, according to Trip Advisor:

Ka’anapali Beach in Hawaii Siesta Beach in Florida Poipu Beach Park in Hawaii Hollywood Beach in Florida La Jolla Cove in California Cannon Beach in Oregon Santa Monica State Beach in California Driftwood Beach in Georgia Coligny Beach in South Carolina Ocean City Beach in Maryland Waikiki Beach in Hawaii Clearwater Beach in Florida Panama City Beach in Florida Napili Beach in Hawaii Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida Ho’okipa Beach Park in Hawaii St. Augustine Beach in Florida Henderson Beach State Park in Florida Hanalei Beach in Hawaii Tunnels Beach in Hawaii

