Beer and kegs spill across California highway after two tractor-trailers crash

Beer cans
Beer spill FILE PHOTO: A crash between two tractor-trailers left thousands of cans of beer across a California highway. (Josephine Julian - stock.adobe.com)
IRWINDALE, Calif. — Do not tell a beer aficionado about this. Two tractor-trailer trucks carrying beer crashed on a California highway, spilling their loads across the road.

The crash happened in Irwindale, California, in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning, KABC reported.

The 210 Freeway had to be shut down going westbound because of the numerous cans and kegs of beer that came out of the trailers.

KCAL estimated that up to 5,000 cans of beer had been strewn across the road.

The New York Times said one truck hit the other as it was “disabled on the right shoulder.” After the first crash, three other vehicles and a tractor-trailer hit the debris.

